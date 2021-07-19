Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $10.52 on Monday, hitting $188.12. 11,385,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

