Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Achieves $521,349.33

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $521,349.33 and $15,480.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 570,144 coins and its circulating supply is 399,331 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

