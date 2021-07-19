BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Shares of BTAVF opened at $1.15 on Monday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
