Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Acquires $302,170.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,959. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

