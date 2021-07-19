Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Acquires $302,170.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,959. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
