Beer Money Price Hits $0.0212 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Beer Money has a market cap of $679,108.30 and approximately $34,352.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.