Beetle Coin Price Down 33.4% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $117,932.06 and $2,356.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

