BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $6,980,820.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Jane Huang sold 603 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $211,984.65.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.59. 99,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,753. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

