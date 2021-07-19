BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of BeiGene worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $325.98 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $204.17 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,413. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.