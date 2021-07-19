Bella Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013174 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00774162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

