Belt Price Up 83.4% This Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00145653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,922.66 or 0.99842522 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.