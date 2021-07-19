Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Monday. Trainline has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.