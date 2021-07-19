Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 price target on shares of Partners Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Partners Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

PGPHF traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,589.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,526.67.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

