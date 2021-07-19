Berkshire Hathaway Inc Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664,904 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 1.29% of AbbVie worth $2,474,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $114.20. 213,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

