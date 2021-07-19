Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,295 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.59 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.