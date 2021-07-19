BetterBetting (BETR) One Day Volume Hits $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

