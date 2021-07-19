BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.