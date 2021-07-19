B&G Foods, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.43. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

