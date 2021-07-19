BIDR Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $22.32 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00096443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00142362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.47 or 1.00168629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.