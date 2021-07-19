Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $269,827.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013293 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.35 or 0.00779629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,793,498 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

