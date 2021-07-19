Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,002,294 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.9% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,032,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock worth $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

