Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Bimini Capital Management has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
