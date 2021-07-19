Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $49.11 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $292.05 or 0.00937449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
