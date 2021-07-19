Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.34.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

