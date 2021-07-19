BioHiTech Global (BHTG) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioHiTech Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.18% -11.98% 5.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.32 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 22.79

BioHiTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioHiTech Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 305 1124 1405 38 2.41

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 65.34%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

