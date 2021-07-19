Birdchain Hits Market Capitalization of $412,770.74 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $412,770.74 and $100,923.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 78.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

