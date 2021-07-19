BitBall Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $897,385.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,683.51 or 1.00151367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003288 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

