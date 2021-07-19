Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $326,091.93 and approximately $790.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,909.71 or 1.00100773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

