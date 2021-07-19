Bitcashpay (BCP) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $924,010.23 and $219,017.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

