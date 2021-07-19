Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0114

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $421,171.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,743.82 or 1.00096483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00031937 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.72 or 0.01093046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00452957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00327289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049110 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,043,861 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

