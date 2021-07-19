BitCoal Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,449.35 and approximately $14.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00608292 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 219.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

