Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $394.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $394.54 or 0.01331153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,638.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.53 or 0.00379662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00079314 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003794 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,794,056 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

