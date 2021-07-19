Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $433.09 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $433.09 or 0.01384641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.14 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00384826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00085702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003968 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,793,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

