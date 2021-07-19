Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Reaches Market Cap of $34,455.65

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $34,455.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,553,472 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

