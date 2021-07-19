Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $290.02 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $290.02 million and $4.82 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00044327 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031396 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

