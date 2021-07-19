Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Volume Hits $34.30 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $34.91 or 0.00117798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $611.47 million and $34.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00287545 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00142594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.