Bitcoin Interest Price Down 60.8% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $83,433.26 and $29.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 60.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00287076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00118785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00144186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

