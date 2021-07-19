Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $169.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00292196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00123999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

