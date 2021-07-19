BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $12,124.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00288797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00124558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

