Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $2.96 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bithao has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013151 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.00771569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

