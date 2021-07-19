BitTorrent (BTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $156.29 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $156.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

