BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,857.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00606270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,888,132 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

