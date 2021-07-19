BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.63% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJRI opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

