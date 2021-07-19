BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 303,298 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.98.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $948.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.