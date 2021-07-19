BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 33,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 303,298 shares.The stock last traded at $41.75 and had previously closed at $42.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $948.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

