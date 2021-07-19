Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Black Hills worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of BKH opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.