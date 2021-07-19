Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik Sells 2,000 Shares

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BKH traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. 346,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,810. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Black Hills by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

