Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Black Knight worth $48,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $303,849.09. Insiders have sold a total of 334,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,398 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.10 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

