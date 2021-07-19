BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 20.6% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.53 million and $19,999.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017339 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,787,061 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

