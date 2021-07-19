BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $922.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Monday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

