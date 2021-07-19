Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $19,781,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $23,912,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

