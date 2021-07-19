Blackstone Group Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Blackstone Group Inc. cut its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,508 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $26.08. 16,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 3.60.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

